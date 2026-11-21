US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal but one that was not acceptable to him.Trump, in a press conference on Friday, said: "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me."The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases.Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday in talks aimed at "bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground," a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said.