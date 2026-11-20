Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region, the Saudi-led coalition said on Friday. Saudi Civil Defence also reported that drones had been intercepted in the southern region and issued early-warning alerts for several areas, including Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait, before announcing that the danger had passed.In Yemen, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa on Friday. There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on the reported strikes, Reuters reported.