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  • Published: Mon Nov 2, 2026, 7:26 AM

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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17 minutes ago

Tanker struck by two projectiles near Saudi Arabia, UKMTO says

Summary

  • Tanker struck by two projectiles near Saudi Arabia, UKMTO says
  • 7:31 AM

    Tanker struck by two projectiles near Saudi Arabia, UKMTO says

  • 7:26 AM

    Looming threat of renewed US-Iran war

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