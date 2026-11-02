Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

A tanker travelling southeast through the Gulf was struck by two unidentified projectiles on its port side, 72 nautical miles east of Saudi Arabia's Ras al-Khafji, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Monday, according to Reuters.All crew members were accounted for and no environmental impact had been reported, the UKMTO added.Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said two oil tankers "exploded" after striking mines while traveling through an "unauthorized route" in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.