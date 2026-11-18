A US judge sentenced a Pakistani man to more than 27 years in prison for plotting in 2024 to kill President Donald Trump and other prominent US politicians at the behest of Iran, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday."Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire," the DOJ said in a statement.Prosecutors said Merchant tried to recruit \u200cpeople in the US in a plan targeting Trump and others in retaliation for Washington's killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, when Trump was in his first term.