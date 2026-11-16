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  • Published: Mon Nov 16, 2026, 7:41 AM

Houthis advance on Aden as Yemen government bolsters city defences

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Summary

  • Houthis advance on Aden as govt bolsters city defences
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    Advance on Aden

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