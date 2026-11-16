Houthis advance on Aden as Yemen government bolsters city defences

Oil prices fell on Monday, Reuters reported, on expectations of a supply surplus as shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz have been nearly restored to pre-war levels and Chinese refinery throughput fell in October, indicating lower crude demand.Oil closed lower on Friday as the market weighed signs of lower geopolitical risk from the US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its ninth month. The benchmarks fell 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, the prior week.The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.