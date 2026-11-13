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  • Published: Fri Nov 13, 2026, 7:23 AM

Iran's Guards say they targeted US early-warning radar in Bahrain

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

1 hour ago

UAE President meets Bahrain Crown Prince to discuss regional developments

2 hours ago

Iran's Guards say they targeted US early-warning radar in Bahrain

Summary

  • Iran's Guards say they targeted US early-warning radar in Bahrain
  • 9:23 AM

    Iran's reported targeting of Bahrain's radar system: What we know 

  • 8:27 AM

    UAE President meets Bahrain Crown Prince to discuss regional developments

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  • 7:55 AM

    Oil prices set for second weekly decline as Trump to stay with Iran blockade

  • 7:23 AM

    Iran's Guards say they targeted US early-warning radar in Bahrain

  • 7:21 AM

    US-Iran conflict: Latest developments 

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