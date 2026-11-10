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  • Published: Tue Nov 10, 2026, 7:23 AM

Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

40 minutes ago

Trump says US military action against Iran not necessary 'at this point'

49 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone over oil-rich Eastern Province

56 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh

58 minutes ago

Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

Summary

  • Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh
  • Trump says US military action against Iran not necessary 'at this point'
  • Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks
  • 8:06 AM

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    Trump says US military action against Iran not necessary 'at this point'

  • 7:41 AM

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  • 7:35 AM

    Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone over oil-rich Eastern Province

  • 7:29 AM

    Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh

  • 7:26 AM

    Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

  • 7:15 AM

    US-Iran conflict: Latest developments 

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