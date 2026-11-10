Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

Iraq will reopen the Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Tuesday morning after completing technical requirements and necessary procedures, the head of the country's Border Ports Authority said, according to state news agency INA.The authority will temporarily close the Mandali border crossing with Iran from Friday to complete technical requirements, INA reported.The developments come after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the US Treasury had asked Baghdad to close all border crossings with Iran except for two, as part of Washington's efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran.