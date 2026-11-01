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  • Published: Sun Nov 1, 2026, 7:15 AM

Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

2 hours ago

Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

Summary

  • Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran
  • 9:13 AM

    Qatari mediators visit Tehran in push for US-Iran deal

  • 8:39 AM

    Latest incidents raise tensions in Strait of Hormuz

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  • 7:56 AM

    Iran's supreme leader warns of response to any threat 'without geographical limits'

  • 7:40 AM

    How US, Israeli elections could shape course of Iran war

  • 7:19 AM

    Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

  • 7:12 AM

    Latest developments so far: Where we stand

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