Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

Fresh diplomatic efforts are underway to avert any resumption of fighting.Qatari mediators landed in Tehran on Friday, and US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei."I read the letter," said Rezaei, head of Iran's supreme national security council, in a video broadcast on Iranian television."I haven't yet responded. Their tone has completely changed," he added, describing that as "a good sign" without going into more detail.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there were currently no plans for meetings with US officials."Iran's conditions are clear, and consultations regarding them are ongoing among mediators," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera, according to the state news agency IRNA.