Saudi Aramco resumes oil loading at Ras Tanura; Israel-Lebanon talks extended

India has removed restrictions on supplies of commercial liquified petroleum gas imposed during the Middle East war when energy supplies were hit by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.India is the second-largest importer of LPG, much of it from the Middle East. A fifth of global oil and gas usually pass through the waterway, which was shut after the start of the US-Iran war in late February. The government ended the restrictions late Thursday on "non-domestic packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis", the petroleum ministry said in a statement."The supply of bulk LPG, which had been suspended at the onset of the crisis, has been relaxed by 50 percent of the pre-crisis consumption levels," the statement added.