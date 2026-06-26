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  • Published: Fri Jun 26, 2026, 7:41 AM

Saudi Aramco resumes oil loading at Ras Tanura; Israel-Lebanon talks extended

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Summary

  • Saudi Aramco resumed oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal on Friday after a near four-month halt
  • US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon were extended for another day
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