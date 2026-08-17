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  • Published: Mon Aug 17, 2026, 7:15 AM

Leader of US Central Command visits USS Abraham Lincoln, praises crew's resilience

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

38 minutes ago

Trump hails Saudi Arabia, Trukey, Pakistan defence deal

1 hour ago

Leader of US Central Command visits the USS Abraham Lincoln

Summary

  • The USS Abraham Lincoln has the lowest number of mental health cases of active American aircraft carriers, says leader of US Central Command
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  • 7:22 AM

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  • 7:15 AM

    Leader of US Central Command visits the USS Abraham Lincoln

    quote    My time aboard USS Abraham Lincoln yesterday was awe-inspiring. I wish every American could see the crew in action. You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience

    The leader of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper

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