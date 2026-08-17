Leader of US Central Command visits USS Abraham Lincoln, praises crew's resilience

The USS Abraham Lincoln has the lowest number of mental health cases of active American aircraft carriers, says leader of US Central Command
Trump says South Korea refused to join the US in the "denuclearisation of Iran"
9:04 AM
In pictures: Funeral of slain Hezbollah commander in Beirut
8:26 AM
Trump hails Saudi Arabia, Trukey, Pakistan defence deal
7:32 AM
South Korea refueses to join US in 'denuclearisation of Iran'
7:22 AM
Deployment of USS Abraham Lincoln not nearly long enough: Trump
7:15 AM
Leader of US Central Command visits the USS Abraham Lincoln
My time aboard USS Abraham Lincoln yesterday was awe-inspiring. I wish every American could see the crew in action. You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience
The leader of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper