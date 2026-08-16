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  • Published: Sun Aug 16, 2026, 7:26 AM

Last day of US-Iran truce: Centcom commander completes Middle East trip

By:Laraib Anwer
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Summary

  • US Centcom commander completes 10-day Middle East visit
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  • 7:25 AM

    Centcom commander visits Middle East

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    quote    History will record this deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era.

    Cooper

  • 7:25 AM

    Last day of US-Iran ceasefire 

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