Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attack that targeted two Adnoc tankers while they were crossing the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that the attack constitutes a serious threat to regional security and stability and to the safety of maritime navigation, and a flagrant violation of the rules of international law.Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, affirmed the Kingdom\u2019s full solidarity with the UAE and its complete support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its security, stability and vital interests.