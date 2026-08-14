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  • Published: Fri Aug 14, 2026, 7:25 AM

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Second attack on Adnoc ships in two weeks

Summary

  • Two Adnoc vessels attacked while transiting Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening
  • UAE condemns hostile Iranian attacks on Adnoc ships
  • 8:34 AM

    Bahrain condemns Iranian attack on Adnoc tankers

  • 7:51 AM

    Oil steadies after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

  • 7:45 AM

    US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,'

  • 7:32 AM

    UAE condemns targeting of Adnoc vessels in Hormuz

  • 7:24 AM

    Second attack on Adnoc ships in two weeks

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