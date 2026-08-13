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  • Published: Thu Aug 13, 2026, 7:35 AM

Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

3 minutes ago

Israel destroys houses in southern Lebanon

6 minutes ago

Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

11 minutes ago

War continues

Summary

  • Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks
  • Trump says US has total control over Strait of Hormuz
  • Lebanon condemns 'systematic' Israeli destruction in south
  • 7:43 AM

    Israel destroys houses in southern Lebanon

    placeholder
  • 7:40 AM

    Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

  • 7:34 AM

    War continues

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