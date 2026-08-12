New attacks on shipping as Iran war talks hit fresh impasse

Some producers in the Middle East are likely to struggle to restore oil output to pre-conflict levels by the end of 2027, even if trade patterns return to normal by early next year, the US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy infrastructure have forced oil producers across to Middle East to sharply reduce production, reducing global supply and sending oil prices to multi-year highs, Reuters reported.The EIA estimated about 5.5 million barrels per day of Middle East oil output, or over 5% of global consumption, was shut-in during July, the agency said in its short-term energy outlook (STEO) for August.