Hormuz Strait will not reopen until US stops naval blockade: Iran FM

UAE's Adnoc Gas Habshan complex restored to 85% after April attacks
Seven people were killed and 30 others wounded in an attack by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen's city of Mocha
Trump said the US is 'low-keying' it with Tehran, and it is only 'semi-negotiating' with the Islamic Republic
Iran said it was nearing a final pact with Oman defining new shipping lanes between them through the Strait of Hormuz
Iran and the US are not engaged in direct talks, and Tehran said it will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June
5:44 PM
Iran agencies need President’s approval to block online platforms: Local media
5:17 PM
Maritime traffic in Hormuz falls over weekend
4:50 PM
Record 230 migrants cross Channel in single small boat
4:19 PM
Hormuz will not reopen until US continues stops blockade: Iran FM
3:31 PM
Iran agencies can no longer block online businesses without approval
3:18 PM
UK couple held in Iran end hunger strikes: Family
2:28 PM
Euro zone yields edge up
1:37 PM
Iranians are 'professional chess players', Tehran says
Lights out or lights on, Iranians showed they are professional chess players
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei
1:29 PM
Israel criticises Iran's new head of top national security body
The Iranian regime worships terror, rewards its architects and promotes them to the highest levels of power
Israel's Foreign Ministry
12:57 PM
Any launch of drones without approvals will be dealt with as terrorism: Iraq
12:06 PM
Aoun meets head of Lebanon's negotiating team
11:53 AM
Iran reacts to Makkah defence pact
11:03 AM
In pictures: Damage at church in southern Lebanon
10:09 AM
Adnoc gas monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz, CEO says
9:37 AM
Kuwait, Pakistan FMs discuss regional tensions
9:18 AM
Two major incidents at Habshan complex
9:12 AM
Adnoc Gas Habshan complex restored to 85% after April attacks
The Company has concluded its technical assessment of the impact from these incidents and recovery has progressed ahead of schedule, with gas supply already restored to 85 per cent, surpassing the year-end target set in May
Adnoc Gas Q2 results press release
8:56 AM
Oil prices rise
8:29 AM
Who is Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's new head of top national security body?