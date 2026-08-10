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  • Published: Mon Aug 10, 2026, 7:26 AM

Hormuz Strait will not reopen until US stops naval blockade: Iran FM

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Summary

  • UAE's Adnoc Gas Habshan complex restored to 85% after April attacks
  • Seven people were killed and 30 others wounded in an attack by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen's city of Mocha
  • Trump said the US is 'low-keying' it with Tehran, and it is only 'semi-negotiating' with the Islamic Republic
  • Iran said it was nearing a final pact with Oman defining new shipping lanes between them through the Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran and the US are not engaged in direct talks, and Tehran said it will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June
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  • 5:17 PM

    Maritime traffic in Hormuz falls over weekend

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  • 4:50 PM

    Record 230 migrants cross Channel in single small boat

  • 4:19 PM

    Hormuz will not reopen until US continues stops blockade: Iran FM

  • 3:31 PM

    Iran agencies can no longer block online businesses without approval 

  • 3:18 PM

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  • 2:28 PM

    Euro zone yields edge up

  • 1:37 PM

    Iranians are 'professional chess players', Tehran says

    quote    Lights out or lights on, Iranians showed they are professional chess players

    Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei

  • 1:29 PM

    Israel criticises Iran's new head of top national security body

    quote    The Iranian regime worships terror, rewards its architects and promotes them to the highest levels of power

    Israel's Foreign Ministry

  • 12:57 PM

    Any launch of drones without approvals will be dealt with as terrorism: Iraq

  • 12:06 PM

    Aoun meets head of Lebanon's negotiating team

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  • 11:53 AM

    Iran reacts to Makkah defence pact

  • 11:03 AM

    In pictures: Damage at church in southern Lebanon

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  • 10:09 AM

    Adnoc gas monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz, CEO says

  • 9:37 AM

    Kuwait, Pakistan FMs discuss regional tensions

  • 9:18 AM

    Two major incidents at Habshan complex

  • 9:12 AM

    Adnoc Gas Habshan complex restored to 85% after April attacks

    quote    The Company has concluded its technical assessment of the impact from these incidents and recovery has progressed ahead of schedule, with gas supply already restored to 85 per cent, surpassing the year-end target set in May

    Adnoc Gas Q2 results press release

  • 8:56 AM

    Oil prices rise

  • 8:29 AM

    Who is Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's new head of top national security body?

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  • 8:07 AM

    US redirects 55 commercial vessels so far

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  • 7:41 AM

    Toll of Houthis attack in Yemen's Mocha

  • 7:25 AM

    No breakthroughs yet

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