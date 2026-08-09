Iran FM says no talks with US, message exchange taking place via intermediaries: Mehr

Pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia not targeting Iran; agreement open to expansion: Turkish FM
UAE minister reiterates call for reopening Hormuz
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi Aramco refinery after fire breaks out
12:41 PM
Syria condemns Iranian attack on ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz
12:18 PM
Iran FM says no talks with US: Mehr
11:40 AM
Iraq dismantles network planning to carry out attacks with drones: News agency
10:46 AM
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi Aramco refinery
9:46 AM
Turkey says pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia open to expansion
8:57 AM
UAE minister calls for reopening Hormuz
Our engagement in Jaipur reinforced the strength of the UAE's economic relationships with fellow BRICS members, and we are committed to translating these discussions into tangible outcomes for businesses and communities
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi
8:16 AM
Pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia not targeting Iran: Turkish FM