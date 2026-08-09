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  • Published: Sun Aug 9, 2026, 7:33 AM

Iran FM says no talks with US, message exchange taking place via intermediaries: Mehr

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

22 minutes ago

Iran FM says no talks with US: Mehr

1 hour ago

Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi Aramco refinery

3 hours ago

UAE minister calls for reopening Hormuz

4 hours ago

Pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia not targeting Iran: Turkish FM

Summary

  • Pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia not targeting Iran; agreement open to expansion: Turkish FM
  • UAE minister reiterates call for reopening Hormuz
  • Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi Aramco refinery after fire breaks out
  • 12:41 PM

    Syria condemns Iranian attack on ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz

  • 12:18 PM

    Iran FM says no talks with US: Mehr

  • 11:40 AM

    Iraq dismantles network planning to carry out attacks with drones: News agency

  • 10:46 AM

    Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi Aramco refinery

  • 9:46 AM

    Turkey says pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia open to expansion

  • 8:57 AM

    UAE minister calls for reopening Hormuz

    quote    Our engagement in Jaipur reinforced the strength of the UAE's economic relationships with fellow BRICS members, and we are committed to translating these discussions into tangible outcomes for businesses and communities

    Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi

  • 8:16 AM

    Pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia not targeting Iran: Turkish FM

  • 7:33 AM

    Day 53 since peace deal

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