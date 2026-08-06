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  • Published: Thu Aug 6, 2026, 7:23 AM

Trump reiterates talks with Iran seem 'to be working out quite well'

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

6 minutes ago

Tanker reports hearing 2 explosions in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

1 hour ago

2 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, says Israeli military

Summary

  • Trump says negotiations with Iran going well
  • 2 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, says Israeli military
  • 8:28 AM

    Five months of Iran war

    placeholder
  • 8:23 AM

    Tanker reports hearing 2 explosions in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

  • 8:13 AM

    Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

  • 7:24 AM

    2 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, says Israeli military

    placeholder
  • 7:23 AM

    Trump says negotiations with Iran going well

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