Trump reiterates talks with Iran seem 'to be working out quite well'

A proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end five months of war between Iran and the US would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters on Wednesday, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.There was no immediate US comment on the proposal. While President Donald Trump has said a deal reopening the strait is imminent, US officials have repeatedly insisted they would never agree to Iran controlling access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.Iran and Oman have been engaged in bilateral talks regarding the strait that they each control through northern and southern channels. Iran reported "significant progress" in the talks and said both inward and outward journeys would pass through Iranian waters.