Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

Oil prices rebounded 1 per cent on Tuesday from a plunge in the previous session, fuelled by concerns that Middle East supply remains at risk as a diplomatic resolution to the U.S.-Iran war that has disrupted shipments still seems unlikely.Front-month Brent futures rose $1.12, or 1.3%, to $84.89 a barrel by 0355 GMT after dropping 7% in the previous session to a three-week low.U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 77 cents, or 1%, at $81.11 after falling more than 5% in the previous session to stand at its lowest in nearly a week.