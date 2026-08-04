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  • Published: Tue Aug 4, 2026, 7:25 AM

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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  • 8:18 AM

    Oil ticks up as talks to end US-Iran war remain uncertain

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    20 vessels pass through Bab el-Mandeb strait

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    Cargo vessel hit in Hormuz strait

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    US-Iran diplomatic back-and-forth continues

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