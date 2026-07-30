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  • Published: Thu Jul 30, 2026, 7:09 AM

US completes 'heavy wave' of strikes against Iran in response to attempted attacks

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

31 minutes ago

New 'heavy' wave of US strikes

Summary

  • US forces complete a 'heavy wave' of strikes against Iran on July 29
  • 7:40 AM

    QatarEnergy-controlled LNG tanker exits Hormuz

  • 7:35 AM

    Watch: US strikes Iranian targets

  • 7:31 AM

    US attacks in Iran

  • 7:17 AM

    Iranian targets struck in latest wave

    quote    On July 28, IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted

    US Central Command

  • 7:09 AM

    New 'heavy' wave of US strikes

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