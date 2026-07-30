US completes 'heavy wave' of strikes against Iran in response to attempted attacks

A QatarEnergy-controlled liquefied natural gas tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz overnight, the first such vessel visible on ship-tracking data to leave the waterway since July 11, according to data from analytics firms shared by Reuters.The Al Areesh tanker, which loaded a cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal around July 4-6, sailed out of the strait overnight on July 29, according to Kpler and LSEG data.LSEG data shows it is currently heading to Port Qasim, Pakistan, with an estimated arrival date of July 31.Its departure marks the first time a QatarEnergy-controlled LNG tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz since the Al Rekayyat was struck in early July.Twelve commodity ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with six entering and six exiting, Kpler data showed. The number increased from the previous two days.