Saudi Arabia reports fire on bow of vessel in Red Sea after targeting; crew safe

Saudi Arabia reports fire on bow of a ship owned by a Saudi company after it was targeted in Red Sea; Houthis claim attacks on two vessels
US completes new round of strikes on Iran
8:34 AM
Oil jumps more than 1.5%
8:20 AM
US House approves $95 billion budget plan with Iran war funding
8:17 AM
US issues worldwide alert for citizens
Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions
US State Department advisory
8:08 AM
Iran reports US attack on border crossing
7:58 AM
Kuwait responded to Iranian drones early Thursday
7:53 AM
IRGC stops tankers from transiting Hormuz
The powerful IRGC Navy emphasises that the Strait of Hormuz is under our control... and any ship that is deceived by the US and intends to pass without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran will suffer the same fate
Iran Guards
7:47 AM
12 waves of US strikes on Iran
7:43 AM
Two crude carriers on their way to exit Red Sea
7:31 AM
UKMTO reports incident in Red Sea
7:27 AM
Houthis claim attacks on 2 vessels
7:17 AM
Saudi Arabia reports fire on bow of vessel in Red Sea
7:17 AM
Tensions continue as US conducts new wave of attacks