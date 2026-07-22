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  • Published: Wed Jul 22, 2026, 7:12 AM

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

By:Laraib Anwer
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Key Events

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi naval blockade threats against Saudi Arabia

43 minutes ago

Iran army says hit US targets in Doha camp in Kuwait: IRIB

47 minutes ago

US hits Iranian targets in 11th night of attacks

Summary

  • US hits Iranian targets in 11th night of attacks
  • UAE condemns Houthi naval blockade threats against Saudi Arabia
  • 7:58 AM

    Rubio says US still willing to negotiate over Iran crisis

    placeholder

  • 7:51 AM

    Air defence activated in Tehran: state media

  • 7:41 AM

    UAE condemns Houthi naval blockade threats against Saudi Arabia

  • 7:16 AM

    Iran army says hit US targets in Doha camp in Kuwait: IRIB

  • 7:12 AM

    US hits Iranian targets in 11th night of attacks

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