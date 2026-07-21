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  • Published: Tue Jul 21, 2026, 7:10 AM

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

50 minutes ago

Two oil tankers catch fire in Hormuz: Iran Guards

56 minutes ago

Fuel prices hike in the Philippines

1 hour ago

10 waves of US strikes

Summary

  • US completes 10th wave of Iran attacks, strikingIranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems
  • Iran Guards say two tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz
  • 8:22 AM

    Watch: Latest US attacks on Iran

  • 7:40 AM

    Vessel crossings via Hormuz drop

  • 7:32 AM

    Two oil tankers catch fire in Hormuz: Iran Guards

  • 7:32 AM

    Tanker struck by unknown projectile: UKMTO

  • 7:26 AM

    Fuel prices hike in the Philippines

  • 7:17 AM

    Worldwide US alert

    quote    Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation

    The US State Department

  • 7:15 AM

    10 waves of US strikes

  • 7:10 AM

    Mideast tensions continue

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