US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

Shipping data showed that vessel crossings via the Strait of Hormuz dropped further at the start of the week, as caution grew following a fresh exchange of attacks.A total of four commodity vessels crossed the strait on July 20, mostly on the Iranian route, down from seven the previous day, Kpler data showed.The four vessels included two tankers that exited the strait as well as two vessels that entered. The two vessels that exited comprised a tanker that was carrying petrochemicals and one that was empty.Meanwhile, the two vessels that entered the strait included a bitumen tanker and an oil tanker.