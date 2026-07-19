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  • Published: Sun Jul 19, 2026, 7:18 AM

Iran army says hit US bases in Kuwait in drone attacks: State TV

By:Laraib Anwer
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Key Events

37 minutes ago

8th night of attacks: US launches new strikes on Iran

46 minutes ago

US launches fresh attacks on Iran after killing of service members 

59 minutes ago

Iran army says targeted US bases in Kuwait with drones: state TV

Summary

  • US launches new strikes on Iran in 8th night of attacks
  • Iran army says targeted US bases in Kuwait with drones: state TV
  • 8:18 AM

    Lebanese soldier killed as army vehicle hits explosive in south Lebanon

  • 7:59 AM

    Iran no longer bound by 14-point MoU after US attacks, says official

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    quote    We have only defended ourselves and have not attacked any targets other than US military bases and military equipment.

    Baghaei

  • 7:48 AM

    US military hits location near Iran's Shadegan: Tasnim news agency 

  • 7:40 AM

    8th night of attacks: US launches new strikes on Iran

    placeholder

    quote    More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

    Centcom

  • 7:31 AM

    US launches fresh attacks on Iran after killing of service members 

  • 7:18 AM

    Iran army says targeted US bases in Kuwait with drones: state TV

  • 7:18 AM

    One week of resumed attacks: Day 32 of peace deal

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