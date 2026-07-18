KT
WANT MORE KHALEEJ TIMES?
Get the latest on the Khaleej Times app
VIEW

  • LIVE
  • Published: Sat Jul 18, 2026, 7:22 AM

Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights due to closure of airspace on July 18

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

Key Events

33 minutes ago

Kuwait currently responding to hostile drone threats

49 minutes ago

Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights after airspace closed

1 hour ago

Danger passed in Saudi's Al-Kharj, Yanbu after warnings

1 hour ago

IRGC says 4 'violating' vessels stopped

1 hour ago

Kuwait responding to 'hostile missile, drone threats'

1 hour ago

3 killed, 8 wounded in Iran's Hormozgan

1 hour ago

Jordan's army says shot down 10 Iranian missiles

2 hours ago

Fresh sirens sound in Bahrain: Ministry

2 hours ago

Iran strikes targets in Kuwait, Jordan

2 hours ago

Iran says multiple provinces attacked early Saturday

2 hours ago

US completes 7th night of strikes against Iran

Summary

  • US completes 7th night of strikes against Iran, hitting military and maritime targets
  • Iran's army says 3 killed, 8 wounded in American strikes
  • Sirens sounded in Bahrain; Kuwait intercepted 'hostile' threats, Jordan shot down 10 Iranian missiles
  • Kuwait closed its airspace on July 18, Kuwait Airways says
  • 9:47 AM

    UN to list more sites as 'in danger' from conflict or climate change

  • 9:31 AM

    Iran says 2 oil tankers caught fire; US says report is false

  • 9:18 AM

    Kuwait currently responding to hostile drone threats

  • 9:03 AM

    Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights after airspace closed

  • 8:39 AM

    Danger passed in Saudi's Al-Kharj, Yanbu after warnings

  • 8:26 AM

    IRGC says 4 'violating' vessels stopped

  • 8:21 AM

    Drinking water cut off in Jask villages: Iran media

  • 8:14 AM

    Kuwait responding to 'hostile missile, drone threats'

  • 8:00 AM

    3 killed, 8 wounded in Iran's Hormozgan

  • 7:56 AM

    Jordan's army says shot down 10 Iranian missiles

  • 7:50 AM

    Fresh sirens sound in Bahrain: Ministry

  • 7:47 AM

    Kuwait, Bahrain issue safety alerts

  • 7:44 AM

    Iran strikes targets in Kuwait, Jordan

  • 7:39 AM

    Iran says multiple provinces attacked early Saturday

  • 7:33 AM

    US redirects 4 vessels amid Iran port blockade

  • 7:29 AM

    US completes 7th night of strikes against Iran

  • 7:22 AM

    Day 31 since peace deal

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan

2

Dubai denies report of explosions in Downtown area

3

Flight cancelled in the UAE? Here’s what compensation, refunds and assistance you’re entitled to

4

Dubai student becomes Neet's highest-ranked candidate from outside India

5

Dubai driver caught speeding over 230kmph after removing licence plates