Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights due to closure of airspace on July 18

The United Nations looks set to list a Biblical site, Lebanese castles, an antelope migration path and the world's deepest lake as world treasures under threat, including from war or climate change.Three sites, so far unlisted, are expected to be fast-tracked and voted straight onto the list of endangered places.These could include the archaeological site of Sebastia, identified as being Biblical Samaria, in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank.The site itself is in an area of the West Bank under Israeli control.But Palestinians in the adjacent village, which is under dual Israeli-Palestinian control, have long depended on tourist visits to the ruins for their income and fear Israel could completely cut off access.Israel left Unesco in 2017, but remains a member of the World Heritage Committee, which has the final say on which sites are inscribed on each list.Also to be given priority are five castles in south Lebanon, an area under fire from Israel, one of which \u2014 Beaufort Castle \u2014 Israeli troops captured in May.