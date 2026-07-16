  • LIVE
  • Published: Thu Jul 16, 2026, 7:05 AM

US launches fresh attacks on Iran island, coastal areas during 90-min wave

By:Laraib Anwer
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

Key Events

37 minutes ago

Jordan armed forces down 8 Iranian missiles 

45 minutes ago

Iran's Semnan airport hit: provincial official 

53 minutes ago

Iran army says targeted US military facilities in Jordan

1 hour ago

Sirens sounded in Bahrain 

1 hour ago

US launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran

Summary

  • US launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran's coastal areas, facilities and island
  • Iran army says targeted US military facilities in Jordan as Kingdom downs 8 missiles
  • Iran's Semnan airport hit, says provincial official
  • 8:12 AM

    Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes

    placeholder
  • 7:55 AM

    Iran Guards claim attack on Kuwait base, early warning system

  • 7:52 AM

    Iraq PM condemns 'drone attack' over Erbil: statement

  • 7:34 AM

    Jordan armed forces down 8 Iranian missiles 

  • 7:26 AM

    Iran's Semnan airport hit: provincial official 

  • 7:18 AM

    Iran army says targeted US military facilities in Jordan

  • 7:12 AM

    Sirens sounded in Bahrain 

  • 7:05 AM

    US launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran

    quote    The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's [Trump] direction.

    Centcom

MOST POPULAR

1

US completes new round of strikes on Iran; Kuwait responds to hostile drones

2

US military says forces resume naval blockade on Iranian ports, coastal areas

3

Video: E-scooter riders get hit by car; Abu Dhabi Police remind of road safety rules

4

Delhi court cancels Alhind passport services, orders retendering

5

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant