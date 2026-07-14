US completes new strikes on Iranian military targets

The United States launched a fresh salvo of strikes against Iran early Tuesday, marking a new escalation in the resumption of hostilities, even as US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran was still possible."We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow," Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.Oil prices shot up more than nine per cent over fears of renewed conflict.US Central Command (Centcom) announced strikes had begun at 2045 GMT (12.45am UAE time), the third consecutive night of attacks."These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," Centcom said.