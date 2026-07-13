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  • Published: Mon Jul 13, 2026, 7:10 AM

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

By:Laraib Anwer
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Jordan says it intercepted 4 Iranian missiles 

1 hour ago

Iran army says drone attacks on US bases in region 'continuing'

1 hour ago

Kuwait dealing with 'hostile aerial targets' 

1 hour ago

US says completed new strikes on dozens of Iranian targets

1 hour ago

IRGC says hit Bahrain's Sheikh Isa US base

1 hour ago

IRGC shuts down systems of two violating vessels in Strait of Hormuz

1 hour ago

IRGC says set fire to fuel tanks, ammunitions depots at Jordan air base

1 hour ago

Iran Guards say struck two airbases in Kuwait: state media

2 hours ago

Sirens sounded in Bahrain

2 hours ago

Iran Guards claim attacks on US bases in region

Summary

  • US conducts two rounds of strikes on Iran's coastal regions, attacking military air-defense system, small boats
  • IRGC says it hit US bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain in response to US attacks
  • Iran army says drone attacks on US bases in region 'continuing'
  • 9:23 AM

    IRGC says it destroyed radar systems in Oman

  • 9:11 AM

    Dollar climbs on renewed Middle East attacks, Hormuz closure

  • 8:57 AM

    Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low amid renewed attacks

    placeholder
  • 8:46 AM

    IRGC claims attack on Kuwait amid fourth rounds of strikes

  • 8:41 AM

    IRGC says fuel depot, air defense system hit at Kuwait base

  • 8:32 AM

    Previous US strikes kill 1, wound 4 in southwest Iran: state media

  • 8:21 AM

    Oil jumps 4% as new military strikes threaten Hormuz shipments

  • 8:16 AM

    Jordan says it intercepted 4 Iranian missiles 

  • 8:04 AM

    Iran army says drone attacks on US bases in region 'continuing'

  • 7:59 AM

    A recap of the past 12 hours: Region in flare-up

  • 7:48 AM

    Kuwait dealing with 'hostile aerial targets' 

    placeholder
  • 7:36 AM

    US says completed new strikes on dozens of Iranian targets

    quote    US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations.

    CENTCOM

  • 7:30 AM

    IRGC says hit Bahrain's Sheikh Isa US base

  • 7:28 AM

    IRGC shuts down systems of two violating vessels in Strait of Hormuz

  • 7:25 AM

    IRGC says set fire to fuel tanks, ammunitions depots at Jordan air base

  • 7:23 AM

    Iran Guards say struck two airbases in Kuwait: state media

  • 7:07 AM

    Sirens sounded in Bahrain

  • 7:07 AM

    Iran Guards claim attacks on US bases in region

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