US completes new round of Iran strikes; sirens blare in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf
.@POTUS on Iran: "They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly â I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal. I don't know that they're going to honor the deal. That's the problem." pic.twitter.com/jQTENvyRGM— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 9, 2026
"Were you aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One?"@POTUS: "I have a threat all the time. I'm number one on their list, before you â but if I go, you go, right? So perhaps some of you want to change professions." ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/5VlZBBySwx— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 9, 2026