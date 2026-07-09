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  • Published: Thu Jul 9, 2026, 7:10 AM

US completes new round of Iran strikes; sirens blare in Kuwait, Bahrain

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Hormuz will not open with American threats: Iran's Ghalibaf

1 hour ago

Kuwait responds to hostile projectiles

1 hour ago

Iran Guards claim hitting US bases

1 hour ago

US completes new round of Iran strikes

Summary

  • The US Centcom said it completed a new round of strikes on Iran, striking around 90 Iranian military targets
  • Sirens blared in Bahrain and Kuwait for the second day
  • Qatar issued a brief security alert, before later giving the all-clear
  • 8:58 AM

    Three killed in US attacks on western Iran: State media

  • 8:44 AM

    Iran to bury Khamenei today

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  • 7:57 AM

    Hormuz will not open with American threats: Iran's Ghalibaf

    quote    America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit. Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with “Iranian arrangements,” not American threats.

    Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf

  • 7:51 AM

    Iran called and they want to make a deal: Trump

  • 7:42 AM

    Trump skips new Air Force One. Why?

  • 7:32 AM

    Sirens sound two times in Bahrain

  • 7:27 AM

    Kuwait responds to hostile projectiles

  • 7:25 AM

    Brief security alert in Qatar

  • 7:19 AM

    Iran Guards claim hitting US bases

  • 7:10 AM

    US completes new round of Iran strikes

  • 7:10 AM

    New round of US strikes on Iran

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