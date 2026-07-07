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  • Published: Tue Jul 7, 2026, 7:11 AM

Iran fires missiles at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Tanker hit by unknown projectile in Oman: UKMTO

Summary

  • UKMTO said a tanker caught fire after being hit by an unknown projectile in Oman.
  • 8:51 AM

    Aluminium wavers as market weighs supply

  • 8:37 AM

    Strait of Hormuz traffic situation

  • 8:02 AM

    Nato allies seek to win over Trump after Iran ire

  • 7:33 AM

    'We are ready to Fire': Iran Guards warn ships

    quote    Engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage. All crew are safe and mustered on the starboard side.

    WSJ quoting a recording

  • 7:23 AM

    Tanker hit by unknown projectile in Oman: UKMTO

  • 7:13 AM

    Iran fires missiles at commercial ships in Hormuz: Axios

  • 7:11 AM

    Day 20 of MoU

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