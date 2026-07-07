Iran fires missiles at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports

Aluminium fell slightly on Tuesday, July 7, as the market continued to gauge supply conditions and the wider macroeconomic outlook.Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.16% to $3,110.5 a metric ton by 0300 GMT. It hit a one-week high earlier in the session before declining in line with most of the wider base metal complex.The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 added 0.33 per cent at 22,910 yuan ($3,373.53) a ton. This would be the fourth consecutive daily increase there.Aluminium stablised over the last week after being battered by expectations of returning supply from the Middle East and the receding Gulf war risk premium.But some analysts warn it will take more time for supply to normalise, and physical stocks remain low. Total stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME-registered warehouses are at their lowest levels since 2022.