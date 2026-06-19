Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

US Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Switzerland as scheduled for talks on Friday following up on the deal to end the war with Iran, according to the White House."The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight," a White House spokesperson said of Vance late Thursday."We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."The signing of the accord this week was intended to end the conflict in Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin a 60-day period for talks on wider issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme.At the same time, the deal was to end the fighting in Lebanon, but new clashes have flared between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah.In Iran, the Tasnim agency said "nothing has been confirmed" about the Iranian delegation's trip to Switzerland.