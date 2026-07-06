Funeral procession for late Iran leader underway with millions in crowd

As we enter Day 19 of the MoU between US and Iran, the Islamic Republic is seeing the country turn up as it mourns its late Supreme Leader \u2014 the funeral expected to go on until July 9. Meanwhile in Lebanon, attacks continue with Netanyahu saying some Lebanese Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel. The villages on the other hand had previously denied these claims. With diplomatic tensions in the background, Israeli PM Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House to meet Trump as early as next week. Stay tuned to our live coverage for the day as we bring you all the latest updates from across the region.