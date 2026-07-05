Prayers to be offered for Iran's Khamenei on day two of funeral ceremonies

In Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, a once-thriving business of trading car parts from far-flung places has screeched to a halt due to conflicts at the country's borders.The brakes were first put on the Spin Boldak market when cross-border violence with neighbouring Pakistan prompted the near-total closure of the frontier in October."When the border was closed with Pakistan, we also exported via (Iran's) Bandar Abbas port with many difficulties... but there was still a way," said Abdul Baqi Bina, deputy head of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment.