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  • Published: Sat Jul 4, 2026, 7:19 AM

Iran officially starts public funeral ceremony for Khamenei: state TV

By:Meher Dhanjal
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  • 8:05 AM

    Officials at the funeral

  • 7:36 AM

    Funeral processions

  • 7:19 AM

    Iran officially starts public funeral ceremony for Khamenei: state TV

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