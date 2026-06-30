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  • Published: Tue Jun 30, 2026, 7:35 AM

Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets: foreign ministry

By:Poojaraj ManiyeriMeher Dhanjal
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Key Events

Just now

Iran ramps up nuclear watchdog criticism

1 hour ago

Talks on implementing interim deal likely Wednesday

2 hours ago

Qatar says no direct US-Iran talks in Doha

2 hours ago

Qatar spokesperson says 'coordinating with Oman'

2 hours ago

Doha says $6 billion in frozen assets not transferred to Iran

2 hours ago

US envoys Witkoff, Kushner meeting mediators in Doha: Qatari spokesman

6 hours ago

US official celebrates Iran's exit from Fifa World Cup

6 hours ago

UAE fuel prices dip

6 hours ago

'Understanding is a bilateral matter': Iran President

7 hours ago

2 IRGC members killed, 2 injured: State media

7 hours ago

Sri Lanka reduces fuel prices

8 hours ago

Oil falls on Tuesday

8 hours ago

Trump warns gas retailers of 'big problems' if prices do not go down

9 hours ago

Iran meeting 'perhaps' important: Trump

Summary

  • Trump says meeting with Iran to take place in Doha today; Tehran denies direct talks
  • US envoys Witkoff, Kushner meeting mediators in Doha; no direct talks planned: Qatari spokesman
  • Doha says $6 billion in frozen assets not transferred to Iran
  • US President warns gasoline retailers of 'big problems' if prices do not go down
  • Sri Lanka reduces fuel prices, first such move after almost 50% rise during Middle East war
  • 2 IRGC members killed, 2 others injured in shooting: Iran state media
  • Qatar confirms no direct US-Iran talks to take place in Doha
  • 4:50 PM

    Iran ramps up nuclear watchdog criticism

  • 4:16 PM

    Iran says channel of communication with US is political

  • 4:11 PM

    Iran says will respond to any US violation of memorandum of understanding

  • 3:47 PM

    Talks on implementing interim deal likely Wednesday

  • 3:00 PM

    Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies: UN trade agency

  • 2:44 PM

    Qatar says no direct US-Iran talks in Doha

  • 2:41 PM

    Qatar spokesperson says 'coordinating with Oman'

  • 2:20 PM

    Doha says $6 billion in frozen assets not transferred to Iran

  • 2:16 PM

    US envoys Witkoff, Kushner meeting mediators in Doha: Qatari spokesman

  • 1:58 PM

    Strait of Hormuz: AFP analyses strategic chokepoint in shadow of geopolitics

  • 1:45 PM

    UK commits to additional £15 billion in defence funding

  • 1:15 PM

    Photos: Vessels in Hormuz Strait

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  • 12:52 PM

    Britain to unveil Defence Investment Plan

  • 12:28 PM

    Sainsbury's still expects food inflation

  • 11:58 AM

    UK economy grows as expected before Iran war impact: ONS data

  • 11:36 AM

    Iran opposes vessels passing outside Hormuz paths: Deputy FM

  • 11:14 AM

    Shell expects 65% rise in global LNG demand by 2050

  • 10:57 AM

    'Family's vehicle sprayed with bullets' in Iran province

  • 10:32 AM

    US official celebrates Iran's exit from Fifa World Cup

  • 10:12 AM

    UAE fuel prices dip

  • 10:01 AM

    'Understanding is a bilateral matter': Iran President

    quote    Our approach to unreasonable boasting and unfounded threats is to rely on rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and decisive and fearless defence when taking action.

    Masoud Pezeshkian

  • 9:36 AM

    Germany hails US, Iran decision to continue talks

  • 9:24 AM

    Asia's crude oil imports tick up in June but uncertainty reigns

  • 9:01 AM

    2 IRGC members killed, 2 injured: State media

  • 8:53 AM

    Sri Lanka reduces fuel prices

  • 8:36 AM

    Oil falls on Tuesday

  • 8:23 AM

    Trump warns gas retailers of 'big problems' if prices do not go down

  • 8:08 AM

    Quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB: Sources say

  • 7:49 AM

    Iran meeting 'perhaps' important: Trump

  • 7:35 AM

    Day 13 of peace deal

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