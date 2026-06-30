Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets: foreign ministry

Iran ramped up its criticism of the UN nuclear watchdog, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei urging IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to refrain from political statements and instead focus on his responsibilities as the agency's director-general.On nuclear diplomacy, he said the provisions of an interim agreement must first be implemented before negotiations with Washington on a final deal can begin.Baghaei added that Tehran has not received any details regarding a proposed dialogue forum with Gulf Arab countries in Riyadh, while reaffirming that Iran is determined to maintain what it describes as its rights over the management of the Strait of Hormuz.