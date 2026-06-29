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  • Published: Mon Jun 29, 2026, 7:18 AM

Trump says Iran meeting to be held Tuesday in Doha

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Trump says Iran meeting to be held Tuesday in Doha

1 hour ago

UAE offers condolences to Qatar over death of citizen from shrapnel

2 hours ago

Flights resume between Iran and UAE after months of suspension

3 hours ago

Iran says no technical meeting expected with US in coming days

4 hours ago

Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

5 hours ago

US, Iran teams to meet in Doha on MOU implementation: Reuters

5 hours ago

Iran President says $6 billion of Iranian assets to be released

6 hours ago

Iran says held first meeting with Oman on managing Hormuz

9 hours ago

Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

9 hours ago

Iran team to fly home Monday following World Cup exit

9 hours ago

Israel destroys Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

9 hours ago

US, Iran technical talks would resume in Qatar: Axios

9 hours ago

Both sides to stand down; MOU technical talks to continue: US official

Summary

  • US says Iran talks to continue, 'both sides' pausing strikes
  • Iran says held first meeting with Oman on managing Hormuz
  • Iran President says $6 billion of frozen assets to be released
  • Israel destroys Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon; Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'
  • Trump says Iran meeting to be held Tuesday in Doha after Iran denied any 'technical meeting' in the coming days
  • Flights resume between Iran and UAE after months of suspension
  • 5:14 PM

    Aluminium prices slide as Middle East supply fears ease

  • 4:47 PM

    Iraq sets September 30 deadline for pro-Iran groups to disarm

  • 4:20 PM

    Witkoff, Kushner to attend meeting with Iran, White House says

  • 4:18 PM

    Hormuz traffic drops after Saturday strike on vessel

  • 3:38 PM

    Trump says Iran meeting to be held Tuesday in Doha

  • 3:34 PM

    UAE offers condolences to Qatar over death of citizen from shrapnel

  • 3:02 PM

    Flights resume between Iran and UAE after months of suspension

  • 2:32 PM

    What's in the deal between Israel and Lebanon?

  • 1:54 PM

    Iran says no technical meeting expected with US in coming days

  • 1:52 PM

    5 weeks of US, Israeli strikes damage Iran’s treasured landmarks

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  • 1:05 PM

    Latest on the Strait of Hormuz as Iran, Oman discuss its management

  • 12:27 PM

    Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

  • 12:07 PM

    US, Iran teams to meet in Doha on MOU implementation: Reuters

  • 11:53 AM

    Iran President says $6 billion of Iranian assets to be released

  • 11:35 AM

    Hormuz control means US 'hegemonic dreams won’t be realised': Iranian advisor 

  • 11:21 AM

    Middle East producers push on with oil, LNG loadings despite ship attacks

  • 11:08 AM

    If you're just joining us, here's what you missed

  • 10:33 AM

    Iran says held first meeting with Oman on managing Hormuz

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  • 9:50 AM

    Saudi, Pakistani FMs discuss Regional developments

  • 9:35 AM

    In pictures: Iranian supporters stand by team through World Cup matches

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  • 9:18 AM

    Iran cyberattacks on Israel surged in 2026: Cyber chief 

  • 9:15 AM

    How parties reacted to Israel–Lebanon US-backed trilateral framework

  • 8:55 AM

    Hezbollah rejects trilateral Israel talks under US mediation

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  • 8:42 AM

    Israel detonates tunnel, strikes south Lebanon

  • 8:20 AM

    Hezbollah-allied Lebanese parliament head says US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'will not pass'

  • 8:11 AM

    Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

  • 7:59 AM

    Iran team to fly home Monday following World Cup exit

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  • 7:39 AM

    Israel destroys Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

  • 7:35 AM

    US, Iran exchange strikes in biggest escalation after MoU

  • 7:27 AM

    US, Iran technical talks would resume in Qatar: Axios

  • 7:20 AM

    Both sides to stand down; MOU technical talks to continue: US official

  • 7:11 AM

    Day 12 of US-Iran deal: Where we stand 

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