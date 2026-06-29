Trump says Iran meeting to be held Tuesday in Doha

Aluminium prices slipped on Monday on an easing of fears that weekend tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran would escalate into a wider conflict and disrupt Middle East shipments, traders said.Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.2 per cent down at $3,164 a metric ton in official rings. Talks between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping channel, will resume on Tuesday in Qatar."The situation is still fluid and any renewed disruption could quickly tighten availability for ... aluminium," Britannia Global Markets said in a note."The aluminium market suffered significant disruption by the suspension of trade through the strait."The Middle East accounts for 9 per cent of global aluminium smelting capacity. Disrupted supplies pushed prices to $3,787.50 this month, the highest since March 2022. Since then, prices of the metal used in transport, construction and packaging have dropped by 16 per cent.