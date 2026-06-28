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  • Published: Sun Jun 28, 2026, 7:21 AM

Bahrain, Kuwait struck amid fragile truce as US-Iran MoU enters Day 11

By:Poojaraj ManiyeriElizabeth Gonzales
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Key Events

8:47 PM,Jun 28, 2026

1 Qatari killed after vessel struck by shrapnel

6:32 PM,Jun 28, 2026

Iran says Hormuz 'will not return to pre-war state'

6:27 PM,Jun 28, 2026

Iran calls for timeline on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

3:46 PM,Jun 28, 2026

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash investigation underway

1:07 PM,Jun 28, 2026

UAE condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

12:15 PM,Jun 28, 2026

Iraq, Iran FMs set to hold joint press con

11:36 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south

11:05 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Kuwait says 2 ballistic missiles intercepted at dawn

10:11 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Bahrain residential building damaged due to Iran strike

9:56 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Bahrain says intercepted, destroyed Iran aerial attacks

9:49 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Kuwait condemns Iranian aggression

9:03 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Aoun hopes Trump will press Israel to withdraw from occupied areas

8:18 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Bahrain calls on UNSC to end ongoing aggression

8:13 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Bahrain says Tehran actions are 'deliberate approach'

8:08 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Israel military says killed Hezbollah militants: Reuters

8:03 AM,Jun 28, 2026

US says strikes in response to Iran attack on tanker

7:53 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Where were explosions heard in Iran?

7:38 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Bahrain sounds fresh warning siren

7:31 AM,Jun 28, 2026

IRGC launches strikes on US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

7:21 AM,Jun 28, 2026

Day 11 of peace deal begins with US-Iran escalation

Summary

  • 14 were killed after an Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura.
  • UAE offered condolences to Saudi Arabia over helicopter crash that killed 14.
  • 1 Qatari citizen killed after a vessel was struck by shrapnel due to military operations.
  • Iran said Strait of Hormuz 'will not return to pre-war state'
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    IRGC launches strikes on US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

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    Day 11 of peace deal begins with US-Iran escalation

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