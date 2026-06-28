Bahrain, Kuwait struck amid fragile truce as US-Iran MoU enters Day 11

Donald Trump
Israel Foreign Ministry
U.S. Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct flight operations while transiting the Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/GpmY2nypTI— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Pope Leo IX
US Central Command
U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026
Donald Trump on Truth Social