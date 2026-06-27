Tanker struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade fire in worst escalation since MOU

US strikes Iran as commercial ship comes under attack; Iran vows 'swift, decisive' response
Vance says 'violence will be met with violence' after Iran Hormuz ship attack
Hezbollah chief called the Lebanon-Israel framework deal 'null' and vowed to continue pressure on Israel until it withdraws
Iran Supreme Leader adviser says US violated MoU following attack
Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal
Bahrain strongly condemns fresh Iranian attacks on Saturday morning
UAE condemns Iran's Saturday drone attack on Bahrain
UAE welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework deal under US mediation
11:26 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Keep reading Khaleej Times
11:02 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Lebanon's army vows to maintain order
10:35 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Deal with Lebanon a 'big mistake': Far-right Israeli minister
10:18 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Netanyahu hails 'historic' deal with Lebanon
Lebanon, Israel, and the US are essentially saying to Iran: This is none of your business. You have no status here. You have no involvement and no role, not you, not Hezbollah, and not any terrorist organization.
Israeli PM
9:50 PM, Jun 27, 2026
One fatility in Lebanon
9:40 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Iranian army to offer support in organising Khamenei's funeral
8:56 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Lebanon state media reports Israeli strikes in south
8:43 PM, Jun 27, 2026
No redeployment, no withdrawal from southern Lebanon: Israel Katz
The important principle established in the agreement is that there will be no redeployment by Israel in southern Lebanon, no withdrawal, as long as the terrorist organisation Hezbollah is not disarmed throughout Lebanon
Israel Defence Minister
8:13 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Attacks on Bahrain a blatant violation of sovereignity: Doha
8:05 PM, Jun 27, 2026
UAE sends assistance to Lebanon
7:29 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Iran inflation at 88.6% in June
6:52 PM, Jun 27, 2026
'Thank you, Seattle'
6:42 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Watch: We don't have clear mind in World Cup: Iran forward Mehdi Taremi
6:11 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on Bahrain
5:24 PM, Jun 27, 2026
UAE President discusses developments with Aoun
5:07 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Lebanon-Israel framework deal is 'null': Hezbollah chief
5:02 PM, Jun 27, 2026
What are Iran's chances of qualifying to World Cup knockouts?
4:25 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Iranians on emotional rollercoaster after World Cup draw
3:59 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Watch: Centcom footage of strike on Iran on June 26
3:15 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Iran says more vessels faced warning shots
3:05 PM, Jun 27, 2026
UAE welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework deal under US mediation
3:02 PM, Jun 27, 2026
GCC strongly condemns Iranian attack on Bahrain
2:50 PM, Jun 27, 2026
UAE condemns Iran's Saturday drone attack on Bahrain
2:18 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon
2:13 PM, Jun 27, 2026
Iran Supreme Leader advisor says US violated MoU
1:43 PM, Jun 27, 2026
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident in Hormuz waters