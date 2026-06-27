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  • Published: Sat Jun 27, 2026, 7:14 AM

Tanker struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade fire in worst escalation since MOU

By:Salma El OmlaYasmin Hussein
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Key Events

8:43 PM,Jun 27, 2026

No redeployment, no withdrawal from southern Lebanon: Israel Katz

5:07 PM,Jun 27, 2026

Lebanon-Israel framework deal is 'null': Hezbollah chief

3:05 PM,Jun 27, 2026

UAE welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework deal under US mediation

3:02 PM,Jun 27, 2026

GCC strongly condemns Iranian attack on Bahrain 

2:50 PM,Jun 27, 2026

UAE condemns Iran's Saturday drone attack on Bahrain

2:18 PM,Jun 27, 2026

Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon

2:13 PM,Jun 27, 2026

Iran Supreme Leader advisor says US violated MoU

1:08 PM,Jun 27, 2026

Bahrain says it reserves right to defend its sovereignty

12:58 PM,Jun 27, 2026

Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attack on its territory

12:51 PM,Jun 27, 2026

UAE FM holds call with Lebanese PM following Israel ceasefire

12:26 PM,Jun 27, 2026

Iran says violations of Hormuz shipping rules will be met decisively

11:47 AM,Jun 27, 2026

Gargash hails Lebanon deal, says 'paid heavy price' for war spillovers

11:15 AM,Jun 27, 2026

Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal

7:43 AM,Jun 27, 2026

Iran official calls US strikes a ‘reckless ceasefire violation’

7:32 AM,Jun 27, 2026

Vance says 'violence will be met with violence' regarding Iran strikes

7:29 AM,Jun 27, 2026

IRGC claims strikes on US positions in region in response to attack

Summary

  • US strikes Iran as commercial ship comes under attack; Iran vows 'swift, decisive' response
  • Vance says 'violence will be met with violence' after Iran Hormuz ship attack
  • Hezbollah chief called the Lebanon-Israel framework deal 'null' and vowed to continue pressure on Israel until it withdraws
  • Iran Supreme Leader adviser says US violated MoU following attack
  • Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal
  • Bahrain strongly condemns fresh Iranian attacks on Saturday morning
  • UAE condemns Iran's Saturday drone attack on Bahrain
  • UAE welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework deal under US mediation
  • 11:26 PM, Jun 27, 2026

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  • 8:43 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    No redeployment, no withdrawal from southern Lebanon: Israel Katz

    quote    The important principle established in the agreement is that there will be no redeployment by Israel in southern Lebanon, no withdrawal, as long as the terrorist organisation Hezbollah is not disarmed throughout Lebanon

    Israel Defence Minister

  • 8:13 PM, Jun 27, 2026

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  • 8:05 PM, Jun 27, 2026

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  • 6:11 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on Bahrain

  • 5:24 PM, Jun 27, 2026

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  • 5:07 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Lebanon-Israel framework deal is 'null': Hezbollah chief

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  • 3:59 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Watch: Centcom footage of strike on Iran on June 26

  • 3:15 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran says more vessels faced warning shots

  • 3:05 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    UAE welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework deal under US mediation

  • 3:02 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    GCC strongly condemns Iranian attack on Bahrain 

  • 2:50 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    UAE condemns Iran's Saturday drone attack on Bahrain

  • 2:18 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon

  • 2:13 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran Supreme Leader advisor says US violated MoU

  • 1:43 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    UKMTO receives report of maritime incident in Hormuz waters

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  • 1:13 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    UAE FM, Egyptian counterpart discuss regional developments

  • 1:08 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Bahrain says it reserves right to defend its sovereignty

  • 12:58 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attack on its territory

  • 12:51 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    UAE FM holds call with Lebanese PM following Israel ceasefire

  • 12:34 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraq's Erbil

  • 12:26 PM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran says violations of Hormuz shipping rules will be met decisively

  • 11:47 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Gargash hails Lebanon deal, says 'paid heavy price' for war spillovers

  • 11:35 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran coach criticises US travel restrictions after Egypt match

  • 11:15 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal

  • 11:08 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    What we know about vessel Iran targeted that triggered US strike 

  • 10:52 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Netanyahu signals continued Israeli control over large areas of Lebanon

  • 10:20 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran FM speaks with Pakistani counterpart on latest regional developments 

  • 9:54 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    If you're just joining us, here’s a recap of events so far

  • 9:34 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    In pictures: Israeli strikes cause widespread destruction in Lebanon 

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  • 9:01 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    IAEA chief calls for strong nuclear safeguards in US-Iran deal

  • 8:33 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    In pictures: Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut over Israel agreement

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  • 8:21 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Hezbollah supporters protest Israel deal in Beirut

  • 8:12 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    What Israel and Lebanon said about ceasefire deal

  • 8:05 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Key points from US-Israel-Lebanon agreement

  • 7:59 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal takes effect

    placeholder
  • 7:43 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran official calls US strikes a ‘reckless ceasefire violation’

  • 7:32 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Vance says 'violence will be met with violence' regarding Iran strikes

  • 7:29 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    IRGC claims strikes on US positions in region in response to attack

  • 7:24 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Iran says US attack caused no damage to the Port of Sirik

  • 7:12 AM, Jun 27, 2026

    Day 10 of US-Iran peace deal: Where we stand 

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