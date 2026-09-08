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  • Published: Tue Sept 8, 2026, 7:18 AM

Iran-backed Houthis attack 4 Saudi cities, injure 73: Riyadh-led coalition in Yemen

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Summary

  • Iran threatened the US with "economic warfare" and said it had fired an advanced missile at US warships
  • Saudi Arabia said 73 people were injured in attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on four cities
  • 8:31 AM

    Iran to announce new restriced zone in Gulf

  • 7:45 AM

    Saudi Arabia says 73 injured in Houthi attacks

    quote    These sinful and unjustified attacks committed by the Terrorist Houthi Militia deliberately harm the Kingdom's national resources, facilities, and civilian sites, and confirm its extremist criminal behaviour that rejects achieving peace and stability in Yemen and its Arab and Islamic neighbors.

    The official spokesman for the Coalition Forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki

  • 7:18 AM

    Tensions rise as Iran, US trade blows

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