Iran says maps of shipping routes through Hormuz to be signed 'in coming days'

An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, Reuters cited shipping data, after US and Iranian strikes on tankers.The 10-day moving average was 10 on Sunday, down from more than 15 on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday, Reuters cited data from analytics firm Kpler.Only two vessels passed through the strait on Saturday while six went through on Sunday, mostly using the Iranian route, Reuters added.US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, following attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on US warships in the region.