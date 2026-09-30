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  • Published: Wed Sept 30, 2026, 7:21 AM

Iran urges Americans to vote out Trump allies in Congress as US troops leave Iraq

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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  • 7:20 AM

    Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq

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