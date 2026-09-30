Iran urges Americans to vote out Trump allies in Congress as US troops leave Iraq

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump denied he would be willing to ease sanctions on Iran while Qatar pushed for peace talks, after falling in the previous session on a recovery in crude supply from the Middle East. According to Reuters, the Brent futures November contract, which is expiring on Wednesday, rose 71 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $103.30 a barrel by 0408 GMT. The more active December contract rose 35 cents to $96.51. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 43 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $89.81.