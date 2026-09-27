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  • Published: Sun Sept 27, 2026, 7:08 AM

Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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  • 8:19 AM

    Omani FM calls for ‘self-restraint’ in regional conflict

  • 7:56 AM

    How US-Iran tensions escalated in Strait of Hormuz

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  • 7:34 AM

    Ending hostilities in Yemen among Iran's demands: IRGC

  • 7:32 AM

    When will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened?

    quote    Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days.

    Iran FM Abbas Araghchi

  • 7:28 AM

    What does Iran's peace proposal entail?

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  • 7:14 AM

    When did Iran announce the peace proposal?

  • 7:08 AM

    Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects proposal

    quote    Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met. Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

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