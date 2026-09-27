Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Omani FM calls for ‘self-restraint’ in regional conflict
7:56 AM
How US-Iran tensions escalated in Strait of Hormuz
7:34 AM
Ending hostilities in Yemen among Iran's demands: IRGC
7:32 AM
When will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened?
Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days.
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi
7:28 AM
What does Iran's peace proposal entail?
7:14 AM
When did Iran announce the peace proposal?
7:08 AM
Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects proposal
Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met. Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock.