Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 missiles, 2 drones as Houthis attack Khamis Mushait, Riyadh

According to a Wall Street Journal report, US officials said that US President Donald Trump rejected Iran\u2019s proposal, and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterms. However, Iran is yet to recieve an official US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in seven days, and pause regional fighting. Iran raised the diplomatic initiative at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, when Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday the deal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and a pause in regional fighting.