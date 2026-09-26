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  • Published: Sat Sept 26, 2026, 7:23 AM

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 missiles, 2 drones as Houthis attack Khamis Mushait, Riyadh

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

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Trump rejects Iran proposal for Hormuz reopening, WSJ reports

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Fresh strikes by Houthis 

Summary

  • Houthis launched fresh strikes; Saudi-led coalition said intercepted 2 missiles, 2 drones
  • 8:14 AM

    Trump rejects Iran proposal for Hormuz reopening, WSJ reports

  • 7:23 AM

    Fresh strikes by Houthis 

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