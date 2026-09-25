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  • Published: Fri Sept 25, 2026, 7:19 AM

Iran President says US 'must choose' whether to end war, Tehran does not want to keep fighting

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

54 minutes ago

Iran President seeks to distance Tehran from the Houthis

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting amid Houthi attacks

1 hour ago

Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s claim of anti-Israel influence campaign

1 hour ago

US 'must choose' whether to end war: Iran president to Fox News

Summary

  • US 'must choose' whether to end war: Iran President to Fox News
  • Pezeshkian insists Iran 'ready to strike a deal' with Trump to end conflict
  • Qatar rejects Netanyahu's allegations of 'influence campaign' against Israel
  • Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting amid Houthi attacks
  • 8:41 AM

    Turkey rejects Netanyahu's 'baseless accusations' at UN: State media says

  • 8:28 AM

    Iran's conditions to reopen Strait of Hormuz conveyed to US

  • 8:12 AM

    Iran President seeks to distance Tehran from the Houthis

  • 8:04 AM

    Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to hold urgent chiefs-of-staff meeting amid Houthi attacks

  • 8:02 AM

    Russian FM says Iran conflict requires ‘diplomatic solution’

  • 7:57 AM

    Hormuz commodity ship transits fall to single digits 

  • 7:55 AM

    Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in Jazan following alert

  • 7:34 AM

    Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s claim of anti-Israel influence campaign

  • 7:28 AM

    Pezeshkian insists Iran 'ready to strike a deal' with Trump to end conflict

  • 7:24 AM

    US 'must choose' whether to end war: Iran president to Fox News

  • 7:17 AM

    US-Iran tensions: Where things stand today 

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