Iran President says US 'must choose' whether to end war, Tehran does not want to keep fighting

Turkey rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 'baseless accusations' at the UN, its state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Friday, according to Reuters. Netanyahu had called Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a 'tyrant' during a fiery speech at the UN, accusing Ankara of harbouring Hamas militant leaders.Anadolu quoted the Turkish presidency's communications director, Burhanettin Duran, as slamming Netanyahu's allegation as "incompatible" with UN values. Netanyahu's words cannot "make his massacres, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the proceedings before international law invisible," he added.