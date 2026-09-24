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  • Published: Thu Sept 24, 2026, 7:26 AM

Pezeshkian tells Trump Iran will never 'bend at the knee'

By:Laraib Anwer
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    quote    I'm not sure how the Iranian representatives at the UN are going to get home.

    Bessent

  • 7:26 AM

    Pezeshkian tells Trump that Iran will never 'bend at the knee'

    quote    (Trump) must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend at the knee.

    Masoud Pezeshkian

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  • 7:26 AM

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