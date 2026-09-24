Pezeshkian tells Trump Iran will never 'bend at the knee'

According to Tasnim news agency, Iran's aviation authorities were in talks to reroute Baghdad flights to Najaf, a major destination for Iranian religious pilgrims.The agency said its correspondent in Najaf had reported Iranian flights to the city were running as normal. It quoted a source at the airport as saying no order had been received from Iraqi authorities to halt flights.While the Iraqi government has not announced plans to enforce the ban, several sources, including a senior government official, told AFP that Baghdad would comply with the US measures.The prospect of a suspension of flights between the two countries has sparked concerns among some Iraqi travel agents, with one in Najaf, Haidar Shamaa, saying "most travel companies in the city depend on booking flights" to Iranian airports.Several travel agencies said panicked clients were calling for updates and were considering switching to land routes, which would mean much longer journeys.