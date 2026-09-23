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  • Published: Wed Sept 23, 2026, 7:32 AM

US sanctions to hit Iran airlines today; Pezeshkian arrives in New York

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator, IRNA reports

1 hour ago

Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz stays below 10-day average, data shows

1 hour ago

Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in New York: Iran state media

1 hour ago

US sanctions set to hit Iran airlines today after cancellations reported

2 hours ago

Possible deal at UN; sanctions hit Iran aviation

Summary

  • US sanctions set to hit Iran airlines today after cancellations reported
  • Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in New York
  • Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator, IRNA reports
  • 9:36 AM

    AI risks, Iran war to take center stage at UN

  • 8:44 AM

    Oil falls on increased Gulf supply and hopes for US-Iran talks

  • 8:22 AM

    Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator, IRNA reports

  • 8:08 AM

    Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz stays below 10-day average, data shows

  • 8:02 AM

    Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in New York: Iran state media

  • 7:37 AM

    US sanctions set to hit Iran airlines today after cancellations reported

  • 7:32 AM

    Possible deal at UN; sanctions hit Iran aviation

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