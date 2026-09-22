KT
WANT MORE KHALEEJ TIMES?
Get the latest on the Khaleej Times app
VIEW

  • LIVE
  • Published: Tue Sept 22, 2026, 7:19 AM

Iran foreign minister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

By:Salma El Omla
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

Key Events

36 minutes ago

Iran accuses US of fuelling Hormuz crisis, rising fuel prices

1 hour ago

Iran foreign minister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

1 hour ago

G7 ministers say Iran’s actions create global economic instability

1 hour ago

Houthis must 'immediately cease' strikes against Saudi Arabia: G7 FMs

Summary

  • G7 ministers say Iran’s actions create global economic instability
  • Houthis must 'immediately cease' strikes against Saudi Arabia: G7 foreign ministers
  • Iran foreign minister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
  • 9:02 AM

    Lebanon PM says international force needed after peacekeepers leave

  • 8:43 AM

    Qatar calls for greater role for mediation in conflicts

    placeholder
    placeholder
  • 8:33 AM

    Iran accuses US of fuelling Hormuz crisis, rising fuel prices

  • 8:23 AM

    Watch: Pakistani PM arrives in New York for UN GA

  • 8:10 AM

    Trump to tout deals, defend Iran war in UN speech

  • 8:06 AM

    France ready to help 'secure' Saudi energy infrastructure: diplomatic source

  • 7:55 AM

    France working on UN Security Council resolution on Hormuz: Diplomatic source

  • 7:51 AM

    US denies visas to some members of Iran’s UN delegation

  • 7:38 AM

    UK agrees support for Saudi in struggle with Houthis: AFP

  • 7:38 AM

    Iran foreign minister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

  • 7:34 AM

    Houthis say Saudi strike kills 6 in Yemen port city Mokha

  • 7:31 AM

    G7 ministers say Iran’s actions create global economic instability

  • 7:22 AM

    Houthis must 'immediately cease' strikes against Saudi Arabia: G7 FMs

  • 7:14 AM

    US-Iran tensions: Where we stand today

MOST POPULAR

1

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

2

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

3

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

4

Iran FM departs for New York for UN General Assembly meeting amid tensions

5

Muezzin of Makkah’s Grand Mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani passes away