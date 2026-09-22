Tue, Sep 22, 2026 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1448 | Fajr 04:50|DXB 30.9°C
U.S. officials blame Iran for rising fuel prices, as if the public's memory is short enough to forget who actually initiated the war of aggression, and whose actions created the crisis that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of commercial shipping.â¦— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) September 22, 2026
ÙØ²ÛØ±Ø§Ø¹Ø¸Ù Ù ØÙ Ø¯ Ø´ÛØ¨Ø§Ø² Ø´Ø±ÛÙ Ø§ÙÙØ§Ù Ù ØªØØ¯Û Ø¬ÙØ±Ù Ø§Ø³Ù Ø¨ÙÛ Ú©Û 81ÙÛÚº Ø§Ø¬ÙØ§Ø³ Ù ÛÚº Ù¾Ø§Ú©Ø³ØªØ§Ù Ú©Û ÙÙ Ø§Ø¦ÙØ¯Ú¯Û Ú©ÛÙØ¦Û Ù Ø®ØªØµØ± Ù¾Ø§Ú©Ø³ØªØ§ÙÛ ÙÙØ¯ Ú©Û ÛÙ Ø±Ø§Û ÙÛÙ ÛØ§Ø±Ú© Ù¾ÛÙÚ Ú¯Ø¦Û ÛÛÚº.— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 21, 2026
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