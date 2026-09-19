Saudi Arabia sends all-clear after alerts issued for capital Riyadh

AFP said the danger alerts comes after Riyadh accused the group of targeting Mecca on Wednesday, denouncing it as a "cowardly terrorist attack" on Islam's holy city, which welcomes millions of pilgrims each year, both Sunnis and Shias.The Houthis strongly denied the accusation calling it a "worn-out lie".In turn, the group reported dozens of retaliatory strikes carried out daily by Riyadh since their lightning offensive this month to take over the country's entire Red Sea coast, giving them control over the vital Bab al-Mandab strait.