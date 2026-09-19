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  • Published: Sat Sept 19, 2026, 7:14 AM

Saudi Arabia sends all-clear after alerts issued for capital Riyadh

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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  • 7:29 AM

    Why Saudi Arabia issued danger alerts

  • 7:18 AM

    First time conflict with Houthis reached Riyadh

  • 7:14 AM

    Saudi Arabia lifts danger warning

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