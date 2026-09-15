13 injured in Saudi Arabia after Houthi missile, drone attacks on southern areas

13 wounded in Saudi Arabia after Houthi attack: Riyadh-led coalition
Saudi Arabia warns it will react 'firmly' to Houthi attacks
10:17 AM
PetroChina CEO says Middle East conflict cut China's LNG supply, impact limited
9:55 AM
2 Iranian fishing boats hit by drones: IRIB
9:36 AM
Australia's energy minister to visit Saudi Arabia
9:10 AM
US military says Iran war has led to munitions shortfall
8:48 AM
Oil prices rise amid Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks
8:24 AM
Trump nominates US Army veteran as new envoy to Saudi
Having served in the region both in combat as an Army officer and for two years as a diplomatic liaison in the Kingdom, I understand the strategic importance of the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the profound responsibility of this position.
Hunt
8:07 AM
Hormuz traffic dwindles after Middle East attacks intensify
7:50 AM
Saudi says danger has passed in 6 cities including Yanbu
7:36 AM
Saudi Arabia warns it will react 'firmly' to Houthi attacks
7:29 AM
13 wounded in Saudi Arabia after Houthi attack: Riyadh-led coalition