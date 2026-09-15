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  • Published: Tue Sept 15, 2026, 7:29 AM

13 injured in Saudi Arabia after Houthi missile, drone attacks on southern areas

By:Laraib Anwer
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Key Events

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia warns it will react 'firmly' to Houthi attacks

2 hours ago

13 wounded in Saudi Arabia after Houthi attack: Riyadh-led coalition

Summary

  • 13 wounded in Saudi Arabia after Houthi attack: Riyadh-led coalition
  • Saudi Arabia warns it will react 'firmly' to Houthi attacks
  • 10:17 AM

    PetroChina CEO says Middle East conflict cut China's LNG supply, impact limited

  • 9:55 AM

    2 Iranian fishing boats hit by drones: IRIB

  • 9:36 AM

    Australia's energy minister to visit Saudi Arabia

  • 9:10 AM

    US military says Iran war has led to munitions shortfall

  • 8:48 AM

    Oil prices rise amid Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks

  • 8:24 AM

    Trump nominates US Army veteran as new envoy to Saudi

    quote    Having served in the region both in combat as an Army officer and for two years as a diplomatic liaison in the Kingdom, I understand the strategic importance of the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the profound responsibility of this position.

    Hunt

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  • 8:07 AM

    Hormuz traffic dwindles after Middle East attacks intensify

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  • 7:50 AM

    Saudi says danger has passed in 6 cities including Yanbu

  • 7:36 AM

    Saudi Arabia warns it will react 'firmly' to Houthi attacks

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  • 7:29 AM

    13 wounded in Saudi Arabia after Houthi attack: Riyadh-led coalition

  • 7:29 AM

    Where are we so far 

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