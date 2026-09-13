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  • Published: Sun Sept 13, 2026, 7:14 AM

Vessel struck in Strait of Hormuz; Houthis say attacked Saudi military base

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

Just now

Oil supplies under threat

54 minutes ago

Houthis say hit Saudi base after renewed fighting with Yemeni govt forces

59 minutes ago

Vessel struck in Strait of Hormuz

1 hour ago

How the situation stands on Sunday

Summary

  • Vessel struck in Strait of Hormuz on Sunday morning
  • Houthis say hit Saudi base after renewed fighting with Yemeni govt forces
  • 8:17 AM

    Oil supplies under threat

  • 7:39 AM

    1,400 flee Yemen fighting to Djibouti: Minister

  • 7:23 AM

    Houthis say hit Saudi base after renewed fighting with Yemeni govt forces

  • 7:20 AM

    2 wounded last night in Saudi Arabia

  • 7:18 AM

    Vessel struck in Strait of Hormuz

  • 7:14 AM

    How the situation stands on Sunday

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