Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, for a BRICS summit alongside leaders from India, Russia and Iran, as wars, trade and energy test the divided grouping.The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with global trade turbulence and energy security, are expected to dominate the two-day meeting of the 11-nation bloc.But Xi's visit will also be closely watched as his first to neighbouring India since 2019, and the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the nuclear-armed rivals.